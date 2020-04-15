PIAA District XI to Honor COVID-19 First Responders & Class of 2020

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – PIAA District XI, along with several other high school conferences around the state of Pennsylvania, are honoring COVID-19 First Responders and student-athletes in the class of 2020.

On Friday, April 17, 2020, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., the schools will light their football stadiums. Scoreboards will be displaying the score as 20-20 in honor of this year’s graduating class, while 4th Down and 19 Yards to Go will be displayed as the down and distance signifying COVID-19 is on its final down.

Supporting residents are NOT permitted on stadium grounds during this ceremony and should remain at home.

If people are compelled to support this initiative from their homes, they are encouraged to get their favorite noisemaker (cowbells, horns, etc.) or rally towel, poms, etc. and take a selfie picture or video, post it to your social media site and tag your school, league, and @PIAADistrictXI.