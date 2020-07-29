PIAA Board of Directors Fall Sports Meeting Update

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – The PIAA Board of Directors met, Wednesday afternoon, and voted unanimously to continue with the fall high school sports season as scheduled.

It is still to be determined whether or not spectators will be permitted, and as of now, Pennsylvania state mandates and guidelines still apply.

“The biggest what-if is this. What if we don’t try? If we don’t try to get something out of the season for students, I think we’re failing them, and we need to do our darnedest to help them become successful,” said Dr. Robert Lombardi, executive director of the PIAA.