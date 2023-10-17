28/22 Sports Anchor Nick Zelaya was at Citizens Bank Park last night to recap three home runs for the Phillies on its way to defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-3, taking a 1-0 series lead in the NLCS. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper (also on his 31st birthday) each went long in the first inning, and then Nick Castellanos took Zac Gallen deep in the second inning. Aaron Nola is on the mound for Philadelphia in game two, and Merrill Kelly gets the start for Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 8:07.