28/22 Sports Anchor Nick Zelaya was at Citizens Bank Park last night to witness the Arizona Diamondbacks eliminate the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, and advance to the World Series. The Phillies held a 2-0 lead in the NLCS, and then came back home for two more games with a 3-2 lead, but Arizona won both games on the road. It was the only two games the Phillies lost at home in the 2023 postseason. The World Series between the Diamondbacks and Rangers begins Friday at 8:03.