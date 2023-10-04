CITIZENS BANK PARK, PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) – 28/22 Sports Anchor Nick Zelaya was at Citizens Bank Park yesterday ahead of game one of the MLB wild card series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins. After an appearance in the World Series last year, the Phillies return to the MLB postseason in 2023, looking to get back there and win their third title in franchise history. With a win tonight in game two, they can eliminate the Marlins and advance to the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.