Peyton Jones wins Big Ten’s third star of the week

(WTAJ) — Penn State men’s ice hockey goalie Petyon Jones has earned the Big Ten’s third star of the week.

Jones had the highest save percentage in the conference this past weekend against Ohio State. He’s won nine of these weekly awards in his career which more than any other Penn State Player.

According to a Penn State media release, Jones already holds several records at Penn State:

“Jones paced the Big Ten with a .924 save percentage and a 2.40 goals against average posting a 1-0-1 record over the weekend on the road in Columbus.

This marks the second weekly award this season for the senior net-minder and the ninth of his career, the most by a single player in program history. Jones also holds career records for wins (74), games played and started (129), saves (3,592), shutouts (4), minutes (7622:24) and points/assists (8).”