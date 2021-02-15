Penn State’s Tim Banks named defensive coordinator at Tennessee

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State lost another assistant coach to a promotion.

Penn State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tim Banks will be the new defensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee:

Banks spent the last five seasons at Penn State. He has served as co-defensive coordinator at Illinois and Cincinnati. He also served as the defensive coordinator at Central Michigan.

Banks will join head coach Josh Heupel with the Volunteers. Heupel took over the Tennessee program after serving as the head coach at the University of Central Florida for three seasons from 2018-20.

Banks is the third Penn State assistant coach to leave the school this offseason. Tight Ends coach Tyler Bowen joined Urban Meyer’s staff at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Penn State dismissed offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and replaced him with former Texas coach Mike Yurcich.

Penn State promoted former Nittany Lion Ty Howle to tight ends coach after he served as an offensive analyst during the 2020 season.