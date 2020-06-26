Penn State’s Stout earned an opportunity in Happy Valley. Now he has more to prove

Jordan Stout started his college career at Virginia Tech. It’s a school with plenty of fans in his hometown of Cedar Bluff, Virginia.

Although, he did not have a scholarship while playing for the Hokies. He spent two seasons playing for Virginia Tech – redshirting as a freshman and serving as a kickoff specialist in 2018.

He entered the transfer portal and said Penn State and Arkansas were two possible landing sports.

He made his way to Happy Valley and now he will have a chance to play his old team this next season. Penn State is set to play Virginia Tech on Sept. 12.

Stout already holds the record for longest field goal at Penn State after hitting a 57-yarder against Pitt last fall.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Stout on why he left Virginia Tech and made his way to Penn State.