Penn State’s Stevens invited to NBA Draft combine

Former Penn State forward Lamar Stevens now has his NBA Draft Combine invite.

After being snubbed the year before, Stevens decided to return to Penn State for his senior season. According to a media release, he is one of about 100 players invited to the combine.

The date and time of the combine is not decided yet.

He finished his Penn State career just seven points short of the school’s all-time scoring record. Penn State was set to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011 before COVID-19 canceled March Madness.