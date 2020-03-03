Penn State’s McDaniel earns All-Big Ten recognition

Penn State’s Kamaria McDaniel earned some recognition after a strong regular season.

The junior guard earned first team All-Big Ten honors Monday voted by the conference’s media members. McDaniel earned second team All-Big Ten honors by the conference’s coaches.

She has averaged 19.7 points per game and is the Big Ten’s second leading scorer. She has averaged 20.8 points in Big Ten play to lead the conference.

Penn State will next play in the Big Ten tournament Wednesday afternoon. Penn State is the bottom seed at No. 14 and will play No. 11 Minnesota at approximately 4:30 p.m. The winner will take on No. 6 Ohio State on Thursday.