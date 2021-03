STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s soccer starter fast and finished off Michigan State Sunday afternoon at Holuba Hall.

Ally Schlegel, Frankie Tagliaferri, and Ellie Kershner scored goals to take down the Spartans 3-1 for the team’s fourth-straight win.

Kershner’s netter was her first career goal.

