Penn State women’s soccer cruises past Alabama State in NCAA opener

CARY, N.C. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s left no doubt in its NCAA tournament opener Wednesday night.

The Nittany Lions defeated Alabama State 5-0 after scoring four goals in the first half. Frankie Tagliaferri opened up the scoring in the 18th minute with an assist from Payton Linnehan. Tagliaferri would net her second goal just eight minutes later to put Penn State up 2-0.

Linnehan and Olivia Damico would also net goals in the first half. Alabama State helped Penn State out with an own-goal in the second half before the Nittany Lions cruised to the win.

Penn State will play No. 16 seed Vanderbilt in the Round of 16 Saturday at 3 p.m. The winner will have a date with either top-seed Florida State or Milwaukee in the next round.