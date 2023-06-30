STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Penn State tight end Theo Johnson was admitted to Centre County’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program after being charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and criminal mischief. If he completes the full six-month program, Johnson is allowed to have the charges erased from his record.
Penn State TE Theo Johnson Sentenced to Six Months of ARD Following Misdemeanor Charges
by: Nick Zelaya
