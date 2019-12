The latest college football playoff poll is out and Penn State did not move.

Penn State stayed at No. 10 in Tuesday’s poll. The top four did not change, but two-loss Wisconsin and two-loss Florida left in front of the Nittany Lions.

New @CFBPlayoff rankings:



1-OhioSt

2-LSU

3-Clemson

4-Georgia

5-Utah

6-OU

7-Baylor

8-Wisconsin

9-Florida

10-PennSt

11-Auburn

12-Alabama

13-Oregon

14-Michigan

15-Notre Dame

16-Iowa

17-Memphis

18-Minnesota

19-Boise State

20-Cincinnati

21-AppSt

22-USC

23-Virginia

24-Navy

25-OklaSt — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2019

Now Penn State must wait for its upcoming bowl game announcement.