Penn State Safety, Lamont Wade, Ready to Return & Help Lead Secondary

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State senior safety, Lamont Wade, made a name for himself during last season’s loss at Ohio State, when he tied a Big Ten record with three forced fumbles. Now, the senior is chomping at the bit to return to practice, and start hitting again.

“I wanted to play yesterday… So, honestly, [we’d like to return] as soon as possible, that’s the best thing with me, so we could get ready to get back with my team, get ready to build those, for those new guys, build those bonds up,” said Wade, Tuesday, in a Zoom press conference.

Wade almost transferred after his sophomore season. But, he returned to Happy Valley, and made a number of impact plays for the Nittany Lions’ secondary last season, including forcing a key incomplete pass late in the team’s win over then 14th-ranked Michigan. Now, he’s one of Defensive Coordinator Brent Pry’s leaders in the secondary.

“I can’t get complacent. I think that’s the number one thing that’s on top of my list right now. Never get complacent. Never get comfortable. Because, you can’t grow, I feel like, you can’t grow as much as you can whenever you’re in your comfort zone. You go the most outside of your comfort zone. So, I can’t get complacent, I can’t get comfortable, I have to keep the same mindset from day one in 2017, when I first came in here.”

When asked about Penn State’s lofty expectations for the 2020 season, Wade emphasized that the team doesn’t care about the hype, but that they do expect themselves to live up to a certain standard.

“We don’t look at them. Simple as that. We don’t look at them… Rankings, I don’t hear about rankings or nothing like that. We play our ball, and we go to work. Simple as that… We set, it’s a standard around here, and we all know what our standard is… We all know that, and we all have to eat today.

Penn State fans are hoping Wade continues to be hungry come the fall.