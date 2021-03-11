Penn State pulls away late, beats Nebraska 72-66

Penn State coach Jim Ferry and Jamari Wheeler hug as they leave the court following the team’s win over Nebraska in an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska at the Big Ten men’s tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jamari Wheeler scored a career-high 19 points, and No. 11 seed Penn State pulled away inside the last four minutes to beat No. 14 seed Nebraska 72-66 in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Penn State (11-13) has won four of its last five games and plays sixth-seeded Wisconsin in the second round Thursday.

Tied at 59-all with 3:48 remaining, John Harrar made a free throw and Myles Dread hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-7 closing run by the Nittany Lions, who trailed 37-23 at the break. Trey McGowens scored 13 points for Nebraska (7-20).