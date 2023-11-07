Penn State Men’s Basketball got out to an early lead against Delaware State and only added to it, in a 79-45 rout last night. Two returning players, Kanye Clary and Jameel Brown, both scored over 20 points for the Nittany Lions. This is the first victory for Penn State in the Mike Rhoades head-coaching era. In Lewisburg, Bucknell Men’s Basketball struggled with Delaware in a 78-57 loss. Jack Forrest led all Bison scorers with 18 points and was the only player in double-figures. Bucknell begins a four-game road trip starting with Penn tomorrow night at 7pm, and Lehigh comes to State College on Friday for a 7:30pm tip.