Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel postponed

Penn State guard Myles Dread, right, beats Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) to a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

(WBRE/WYOU) – The Penn State men’s basketball season opener, Wednesday, against Drexel has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team tweeted Tuesday.

The Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/PNMoSgtYtu — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 24, 2020

There is no word on when or if the game will rescheduled.