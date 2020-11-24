Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel postponed

PAhomepage.com
Penn State guard Myles Dread, right, beats Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) to a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
(WBRE/WYOU) – The Penn State men’s basketball season opener, Wednesday, against Drexel has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team tweeted Tuesday.
The Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/PNMoSgtYtu— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 24, 2020
The Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/PNMoSgtYtu
There is no word on when or if the game will rescheduled.
