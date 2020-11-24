Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel postponed

Penn State guard Myles Dread, right, beats Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) to a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

(WBRE/WYOU) – The Penn State men’s basketball season opener, Wednesday, against Drexel has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team tweeted Tuesday.

There is no word on when or if the game will rescheduled.

