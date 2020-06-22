Penn State Lady Lions announce five new players

Penn State women’s basketball is adding some new faces in the second year under the direction of coach Carolyn Kieger.

Penn State athletics announced five new additions to the women’s basketball roster Monday. Two of the players are transfers and three signees are incoming freshmen.

Guards Niya Beverley, Mekenna Boyd, Tova Sabel and Constance Thomas will join forward Birtnay Gore as new Lady Lions.

Beverley is a transfer from the University of Wisconsin. According to a media release, she started 75 games for the Badgers in three seasons. She averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game in her time at Wisconsin.

Gore is a transfer from Cleveland State Community College. The forward is originally from Antigua, Caribbean. She averaged 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in two seasons of junior college basketball.

Three guards round out the additions. Boyd won two Vermont state championships and Gatorade Player of the Year honors while at Champlain Valley Union High School. Sabel was a four-year member of the Swedish National Team. Originally from Stockholm, Sweden, Sabel brings international experience to the Lady Lions. Thomas is a freshman guard from Plant City, Florida, and totaled 1,345 points in her career in 81 games at Camp Jewell Academy.