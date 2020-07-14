Penn State hoops adds player after junior college year

Abdou Tsimbila’s journey will finally have him wearing a Penn State basketball jersey.

Tsimbila is originally from Yaoundé, Cameroon. He played high school basketball at St. Maria Goretti High School in Hagerstown, Maryland.

He committed to Penn State, but then enrolled at Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Harcum College competes in junior college athletics and offers associate degrees.

According to a Penn State media release, Tsimbila did not compete in intercollegiate athletics at Harcum. He has signed an aid agreement, will enroll at Penn State and will join the men’s basketball team.

Tsimbila is listed as a 6-8, 220-lb, forward. He earned first team all-Washington County honors as a junior and senior in high school. He averaged 10.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game as a senior.

Our sister station WDVM (Hagerstown, MD) interviewed Tsimbila in the summer of 2018 after he had committed to Penn State. You can view that story here.