Penn State Holds off Pitt in 100th Keystone Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It took five starts for five different teams over an eight-year span before Zack Greinke finally beat his old club, the Kansas City Royals.

Greinke (16-5), now with the Houston Astros, went six strong innings and rookie Yordan Álvarez belted a pinch-hit, three-run homer in a 6-1 victory on Saturday night. Alex Bregman hit his 36th homer and rookie Kyle Tucker was 4 for 4 for the AL West-leading Astros.