Penn State hockey takes down Arizona State in overtime

Penn State saw its lead slip away only to grab it right back with a fun overtime finish.

Penn State men’s hockey defeated Arizona State 3-2 in overtime Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. Connor MacEachern would score the game-winning goal unassisted in a three-on-three sudden death final period.

Penn State had a 2-0 lead after the first period. Alex Limoges and Tim Doherty would score the first two goals. Arizona State would tie the game up in the third period forcing overtime.

