Penn State hires new softball coach

Penn State softball has its new coach.

The university announced the hiring of Clarisa Crowell Monday afternoon. Crowell comes to Happy Valley after spending the last eight seasons as the head coach at Miami of Ohio.

Crowell made her mark at Miami University. She leaves the school as the all-time wins leader with 208.

Crowell earned Mid-American Conference coach of the year honors in 2019 after her Redhawks won their first regular-season MAC championship in school history. The Redhawks also won the MAC Tournament in 2016 under Crowell.

She had a career record of 208-182 at Miami University.

Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said this in a media release:

“We are ecstatic to have attracted someone with Clarisa’s experience, intellect and character to lead our softball program,” Barbour said. “During the interview process, Clarisa’s passion for the game of softball and dedication to her student-athletes was abundantly evident, as she rose to be our top candidate in an extremely competitive pool. Throughout her career, she has made a strong commitment to develop student-athletes both on and off the field. “

“I would like to thank Sandy Barbour and Charmelle Green for entrusting me to be the next head coach of Penn State Softball,” Crowell said in a media release.

“I firmly believe in the vision, mission and values of Penn State, and it is an incredible honor to be a part of this prestigious university and athletic department. I am excited to meet our student-athletes, staff, other coaches and the entire Penn State family.”

Former softball coach Amanda Lehotak’s resignation took effect on July 13. Lehotak spent the last seven seasons coaching PSU softball.

Lehotak led the 2016 Nittany Lions to their most successful season since the 2011 campaign with 30 wins and a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten. That season, Penn State had a record-breaking .314 batting average with 486 hits.