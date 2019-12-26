Penn State Hires Kirk Ciarrocca as Offensive Coordinator

ARLINGTON, Tx. – Penn State announced, Thursday, the hiring of former University of Minnesota Offensive Coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, to the same position. Ciarrocca will also coach the quarterbacks in 2020.

Ciarrocca comes to Penn State after three seasons with the Golden Gophers, and four seasons at Western Michigan before that. He replaces Ricky Rahne, who left Penn State to take the head coaching job at Old Dominion.

“Kirk really wanted to be here, he’s from Pennsylvania, grew up watching and supporting Penn State and I think that’s important. You know he’s fired up to be here, his wife is fired up to be here and coming back to Pennsylvania. Obviously, we have a top-10 program to offer him, unbelievable support and fan base,” said Penn State head coach, James Franklin.

“Tremendous asset to our program, I think a lot of Kirk. I thought they did as good job if not better than anybody we faced this year. Great gameplan, but more importantly, his guys were able to operate that gameplan. Thought they did a great job, tremendous respect for him and happy he’s with us,” added Penn State defensive coordinator, Brent Pry.

Tyler Bowen will handle play calling duties when the Nittany Lions face off against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, Saturday at noon, in Arlington, TX.