Penn State football signs 11 players on late signing day

Penn State football signed the last of its 2021 recruiting class Wednesday.

The latest group includes a six-foot-six-inch defensive end out of Minneapolis as the lone scholarship player signed Wednesday. Ten other “preferred run ons” signed to play for the Nittany Lions without scholarships.

Defensive Davon Townley announced Penn State as his choice Wednesday morning. According to 247Sports, Townley had 18 Division I offers including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, Oregon, Washington and more.

Penn State announced 11 total signees on Wednesday. Below you can find a full list of preferred walk-ons joining the team:

K/P Gabriel Nwosu – The Bullis School (Derwood, MD)

LS Tyler Duzansky – St. Francis High School (Glen Ellyn, IL)

K Mitchell Groh – Dallastown Area High School (Dallastown, PA)

TE Benjamin Knapp – Canton Junior Senior High School (Roaring Branch, PA)

DB Kaleb Brown – Wilson West Lawn High School (West Lawn, PA)

LB Bobby Walchak – Pottsville Area High School (Pottsville, PA)

DB Ethan Susen – Wilmington Area High School (New Wilmington, PA)

OL Ryan Wills – La Salle College High School (Wyndmoor, PA)

DL Spencer Perry – Neshannock High School (New Castle, PA)

QB Evan Clark – Manheim Township (Lancaster, PA)