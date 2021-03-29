Penn State fencing finishes second at NCAA Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The NCAA Fencing Championships wrapped up at the Bryce Jordan Center Sunday afternoon.

Penn State finished second as a team behind 11-time national champion Notre Dame.

The Nittany Lions finished with nine All-Americans between the men’s and women’s teams. Ryan Griffiths won a national title in Epee defeating Notre Dame fencer Stephen Ewart 15-10.

Lodovica Bicego finished as national runner-up in foil. You can view full results from the national championship courtesy of the NCAA.

Watch the video above for highlights from the women’s foil national semifinal between two Penn Staters.