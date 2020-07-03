Penn State does not have a capacity plan for Beaver Stadium yet

If you are hoping to attend a Penn State football game in the fall, keep reading.

First off, Penn State can not say with certainty it will play football in the fall. College football teams are still left in limbo preparing for a season that still could get canceled.

Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour met virtually with reporters for about an hour on Wednesday. She said Penn State does not yet have a concrete capacity plan for Beaver Stadium. In short, it is unclear how many (if any) fans will be able to attend Penn State football games in the fall.

So who gets in? Barbour says priority will be given to season ticket holders. Barbour said the university had a 94-95 percent season-ticket renewal from last year. On top of that, the university sold another 3,000 season tickets.

“One of the things I can say with certainty, and I can’t say much with certainty: without a season ticket, no matter what our capacity is, you are probably not coming to a Penn State game.” Barbour said.

Penn State’s ceremonial entrance into the stadium will look different as well. Usually fans crowd together to escort the team into the stadium. This is just another part of game day that could look very different.