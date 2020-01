You can use whichever cliché you want: “target on their backs,” “hunted not hunter” or “getting their best shot.”

No matter what you want to say, Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers said the team’s Top-25 ranking is old news.

Now Penn State is constantly defending its position in the polls and in the standings. Watch the video above for more.

Penn State will host Wisconsin Saturday at 2:15 p.m. televised on the Big Ten Network.