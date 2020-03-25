Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Pennsylvania lawmakers considering delaying primary election

Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers hopeful for contract extension

Sports

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

This Penn State basketball team might not have the satisfaction of a Selection Sunday or an NCAA tournament game, but the year was still a success.

The Nittany Lions were set to make the NCAA Tournament and coach Pat Chambers said he would like to raise a banner in the Bryce Jordan Center to honor this year’s squad.

Along with the success, you could see a new deal for the Penn State coach. On a conference call last week, Chambers said he is hopeful for an extension with Penn State.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from coach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos