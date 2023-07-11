STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Penn State basketball began their eight week summer program under first year head coach Mike Rhoades. Rhoades, a Mahanoy Area graduate, joined Penn State after spending the last seven seasons with VCU.

Their summer program ends with a seven day foreign tour to the Bahamas August 6-13 where the Nittany Lions will compete in two exhibition games. Penn State heads into the 2023-24 season with 10 new players including Scranton Prep graduate and Lafayette transfer Leo O’Boyle.

In 2022-23, Penn State recorded their first NCAA Tournament win since 2001 defeating Texas A&M 76-59.

