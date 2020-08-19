Penn State Athletics recent COVID-19 results show one positive test

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — This afternoon, Penn State athletics released their COVID-19 testing results.

Out of 230 tests conducted on student-athletes between August 10-14, only one student tested positive, with four of the tests pending results. Per Penn State protocols established in the return to campus plan, individuals with a positive test are put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point.

Through August 7, the school has conducted a total of 560 tests on its student-athletes. However, Penn State officials did not accumulate totals since releasing the last round of COVID testing numbers, and will now release numbers a week by week basis.

“We expect our student-athletes to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups,” the school said in the release.