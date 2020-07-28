Penn State alum Ament makes pro lacrosse debut

Former Penn State lacrosse standout Grant Ament made his pro debut Monday night.

Ament was the No. 1 overall pick by the Archers Lacrosse Club in the upstart Premier Lacrosse League. The teams do not have a geographical home city, but the league usually takes home games to different cities in the United States.

The Archers took on the Atlas Lacrosse Club to open the COVID-delayed season.

Ament had a hat trick in the first half. He finished with three goals and one assist in the Archers’ 11-10 win.

You can view some of Ament’s top plays from the night below courtesy of the Premier Lacrosse League.

