Penn State adds defensive back transfer from South Carolina

South Carolina defensive back John Dixon celebrates after a South Carolina score against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Coach James Franklin said the Penn State football team would look to add more transfers this year.

Well, that didn’t take long.

South Carolina defensive back John Dixon announced he would be transferring to Penn State.

I want to say I’m thankful for the staff at USC and my brothers that still play there. After a lot of thought and prayer Me and my family have made the decision for me to transfer and play for The Penn State University. #Weare #Nittanynation 🦁🤟🏾 @CoachTerryPSU @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/E9zEWOazTv — BET ON ME (@JohnnyDixon_) December 28, 2020

Dixon just wrapped up his sophomore season at South Carolina. He started eight games at cornerback for South Carolina and played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2019. He had 34 tackles, five pass deflections and one fumble recovery for the Gamecocks in 2020.

Dixon is the second player to transfer to Penn State this offseason. Former Baylor running back John Lovett previously announced his commitment to transfer to Penn State.