Patriot League announces men’s and women’s basketball schedule changes

BETHLEHEM (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – On Saturday, the Patriot League announced schedule changes to a number of men’s and women’s basketball games.

The League’s men’s and women’s basketball games between Bucknell and Colgate scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24 have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball programs’ Tier 1.

The two men’s basketball games and two women’s basketball games between the Bison and Raiders will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the League office.

The Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball games against Lehigh scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 31 will also be postponed with scheduling adjustments to be announced at a later date.