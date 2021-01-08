Patriot League announces 2021 Spring football season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Patriot League announced, Friday, a 2021 spring football season for a half dozen programs, split into two three-team divisions, with the first games beginning Saturday, March 13.

Colgate, Fordham and Holy Cross will play in the North Division, while Bucknell, Lafayette and Lehigh comprise the South Division. Teams will play each divisional opponent once with two non-divisional games.

The season will conclude Saturday, April 17 with a championship game between the two division winners.

“It’s the season our players deserve to have. Their hard work, the effort, the trust that they had that, hey, the Patriot League is gonna continue to work forward and put together a season in the spring, so don’t give up hope, particularly for those seniors. Being at Bucknell, most of our seniors already accepted jobs… To be able to have that opportunity here in the spring, how can you do anything else than put your heart and soul into winning a championship. Doesn’t matter if it’s four games or fourteen games, you want our players, particularly those seniors, if they’re gonna go out, they’re gonna go out on top, they’re gonna go out with a championship,” said Bucknell Head Football Coach, Dave Cecchini.

The only team opting out of the 2021 spring football season is Georgetown. A make-up date of April 10 has been set in case of postponements due to COVID-19.