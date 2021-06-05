Padres’ Blake Snell loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Mets

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell walks toward the dugout after the top of the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 4, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres left-hander Blake Snell lost a no-hit bid Friday night with no outs in the seventh inning when New York Mets star Francisco Lindor lined a clean single to left field.

Outfielder Tommy Pham misplayed the ball, allowing Lindor to reach third on a two-base error.

Snell pitched into the seventh inning for the first time this season. The only previous batter to reach against the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Friday night was Billy McKinney, who walked with two outs in the fifth inning. Snell entered the seventh with eight strikeouts on 80 pitches.

Lindor also hit a deep fly to center that was caught at the wall in the fourth inning.

San Diego led 1-0 behind Manny Machado’s home run in the first inning off Joey Lucchesi.

There have been six no-hitters in the majors already this season. Seven no-hitters would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter of the season and the first in San Diego franchise history on April 9. The Padres have never thrown a no-hitter at home.

He was followed by Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox against Cleveland on April 14, Baltimore’s John Means against Seattle on May 5, Cincinnati’s Wade Miley against Cleveland on May 7, Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull against Seattle on May 18 and Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees against Texas on May 19.

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major league Baseball.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports