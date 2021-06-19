Wyoming Area grad Marc Minichello is top qualifier at U.S. Olympic Trials in men’s javelin competition

Marc Minichello, a 2018 graduate of Wyoming Area, is one step closer to the Tokyo Olympics after recording to the top qualifying mark in the men’s javelin competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon,

Minichello launched his javelin 251 feet, 5 inches (76.63 meters) to take top qualifying honors by 1 foot, 4 inches. The top 12 throwers advanced to the finals, which will take place Monday at 7:15 p.m. EST. Minichello won the state championship with Wyoming Area in 2018, and has excelled since at the University of Pennsylvania.