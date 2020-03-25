Local Olympic hopefuls react to news of Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponement

For Danielle Grega and Marc Minichello, training to compete on the international stage is a long and difficult journey. But for them and so many other athletes throughout the world, dreams are on hold for awhile, after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns.

We caught up with Grega, a Valley West grad who’s part of USA Field Hockey, and Minichello, a Wyoming Area grad, as he pursues to land a spot with the track and field team in the javelin. They share their thoughts with Mike Gilbert and discuss what comes next with the Olympics delayed by a year.