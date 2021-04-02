Officials and volunteers stock trout for Saturday’s statewide opening day

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. – State officials and volunteers stocked Loyalsock Creek with trout, Friday, in anticipation of the statewide trout fishing opening day, Saturday, April 3.

The universal opening day is set for earlier than most other years, and the fact that it is a statewide opening day is also unique. That is to try and limit interstate travel due to the pandemic.

“Our trout stocking program is vital to what Pennsylvania’s considered traditional angling. Unfortunately, through history, we impacted our native trout populations, so our stocking program supplements that,” said Pennsylvania Waterways Conservation Officer, Jeremy Yohe.