NORTH SCHUYLKILL, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “Ever since my freshman year pretty much every day after practice, I’d either be watching YouTube videos on how to run routes or with Derrickolf at the jungle working out,” North Schuylkill senior Joey Flail said.

North Schuylkill’s Joey Flail is a one-of-a-kind player. At cornerback, he can lock up an opponent’s best receiver. On special teams he can change the direction of a game with a monstrous return. But it’s on offense where Flail has made the biggest impact. An impact that has etched his name all throughout the Spartan football history books. 61 receptions and 15 touchdowns: both the most in a single season. 167 career receptions, over 27-hundred career receiving yards, 40 career touchdowns, and he’s learned over time the feeling when he knows a big game is in store on a Friday night.

“It’s pretty cool having all the records is definitely one of my goals coming into this program but you just feel it. When we have teams where we want them it’s just it’s like an ominous feeling. You just know it’s going to come.”

Flail has been a starter all four years at North Schuylkill under head coach Wally Hall, and he has a deep respect for the senior both on and off the field.

“Joe he’s a great kid,” Hall said. “Number one, he’s outstanding individual, he’s a good person. You know, as a football player. He comes in here every day to work and obviously you could see the results he has what he’s done and accomplished on the football field.”

One more school record flail holds. 197 receiving yards in a single game. That was just four weeks ago against Palmerton Area. The same Blue Bombers team North Schuylkill plays Friday, for a spot in the district 11 AAA championship game…

“They could do a little bit everything. they could throw the ball, they could run the ball, Obviously the quarterbacks very good player he could extend plays and just make plays,” Flail said.

“The biggest thing going into your playoff games is you look at your team as a whole, they get better every week that’s always the goal. A lot more guys are playing that are able to contribute so that’s going to help us out a lot,” Hall said.