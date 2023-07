NORTH POCONO, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The North Pocono Little League softball team won the state tournament and advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament from Bristol, CT. They will play in a double elimination tournament featuring five other states, starting off Sunday at 1pm against Massapequa, NY. You can watch their game on ESPN+.

