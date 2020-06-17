Noah Cain hopes you take the pandemic seriously after family recovers from COVID-19

Noah Cain had to keep his distance and hope his family members recovered from COVID-19.

Cain told reporters Tuesday he had four family members test positive for the novel coronavirus including his mother. He spent his quarantine time in Arizona and Texas away from his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

His family members are recovered now, but the experience has left Cain with a new outlook on the pandemic. Watch the video at the top of this story to hear how the Penn State running back hopes you take COVID-19 precautions seriously.

Cain enters his sophomore season at Penn State. He totaled 443 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games in 2019.