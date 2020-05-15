No regrets: Penn State seniors return for final season before pandemic

A number of college football players chose to return after having the opportunity to chase an NFL dream.

We recently caught up with senior offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries. Both had the chances to leave Penn State for the NFL draft with one year of eligibility remaining. Both chose to finish their career at Penn State.

Now the COVID-19 pandemic has sent Menet and Fries back home – forced to train in the back yard. It is unclear how the current sports shutdown will affect the coming football season.

Watch the video above to hear from Menet and Fries on returning to Penn State right before the pandemic hit.