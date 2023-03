EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Camren Wynter scored 24 points and his 3-pointer from the left baseline with 0.7 seconds left gave Penn State a 68-65 win against Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Penn State has won four of its last five while the Wildcats have dropped three straight.

Before Wynter’s shot on the same possession, Nittany Lions freshman Evan Mahaffey came up with the offensive rebound of Jalen Pickett’s miss, fighting off a defender then chasing down the loose ball between two defenders. Upon recovery, Mahaffey threw it out to Andrew Funk who passed it to an open Wynter for the shot.

Following a Northwestern timeout and having to go the length of the floor, Boo Buie caught the half-court inbounds pass, dribbled once, turned, shot and nearly banked it in as time expired.

Funk scored 17 points and Seth Lundy 14 for Penn State which made 13 of 29 shots from 3-point range.

Buie scored 20 points, Brooks Barnhizer 19 and Ty Berry 10 for Northwestern which shot 12 of 29 from 3-point range. Northwestern managed just six trips to the foul line and made five.

The Nittany Lions (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten) wrap-up regular season play on Sunday, hosting No. 21 Maryland.

Northwestern (20-10, 11-8) closes out conference play on the road Sunday at Rutgers.