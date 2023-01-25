University Park, PA (WTAJ) — The wrestling world’s eyes fall on the Bryce Jordan Center Friday when no. 1 Penn State hosts no. 2 Iowa, the third consecutive meeting between these two with both ranked 1 and 2.

“They’re just two really historic and successful programs with guys like to go out in wrestle hard,” said Penn State senior Max Dean. “So, I mean, I think that’s exciting for the fans and it’s exciting for the guys to get to compete.”

Max Dean is one of ten wrestlers ranked inside the top-5 at their respective weights who are expected to compete Friday night. The Nittany Lions are 10-0, and haven’t lost a Big Ten Dual since falling in Iowa City in 2020. Penn State has won three of its last four against Iowa including a 19-13 thriller last season.

“It’s going to be tough,” said assistant coach Cody Sanderson. “And we’ve got ranked wrestlers all the way up and down the lineup, and they have great wrestlers all the way down the lineup. You know, it’s going to be the team that comes out, gets after it, knocks the other guy around. It’s going to be the team that comes out on top.”

Friday’s dual marks the first time the program will wrestle in the Bryce Jordan Center twice in one year. Last week Penn Stat beat no. 3 Michigan 30-8 in front of 15,975 fans, the sixth largest indoor crowd at an NCAA wrestling meet.

Friday’s dual is sold out, and begins at 8:30 p.m. It will be televised on the Big Ten Network