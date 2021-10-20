While Clifford returns to practice, his absence has driven concern over Penn State’s future

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford returned to practice Wednesday, which opens the door for the senior to return to the lineup against Illinois Saturday. James Franklin will offer an update on Clifford’s status later Wednesday evening.

The senior quarterback was injured in Penn State’s loss at Iowa. He was hurt in the first half and did not return.

Backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson’s struggles at Iowa ignited interest into Penn State’s future sans Sean Clifford. Many hope five-star commit Drew Allars is the answer. On Wednesday, Allars was upgraded to the top quarterback prospect in the nation, per 247 Sports. The Medina (OH) product has shot up the recruiting rankings over the past year. 247 grades him as the top quarterback, and seventh best prospect in the country.

Transferring is another option. James Franklin was asked about adding via the portal on Tuesday. He stressed Penn State would explore all options, but stressed one of the most difficult parts of adding transfers is juggling a player’s expectations of playing time.

“I’m not in the business, whether it’s high school recruits or transfers, I’m not in the business of making promises. I think that’s recruiting talk,” Franklin said. “I don’t think that’s the right thing to do for the program, or the right thing to do for the kid. It’s setting up unrealistic expectations. What if they get here and they’re not ready, but you’ve already made that decision and made that promise?”