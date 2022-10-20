UNIVERSITY PARK Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the greatest show in college sports; the White Out This year’s primetime matchup against Minnesota will be the 18th installment of the big game.

“The crowd’s revved up. Team flies through the tunnel,” said Steve Jones, Penn State’s play by play announcer. “Fireworks during the national anthem. Fireworks when they run on the field. So, I mean, it’s really a show.”

While often imitated but never replicated, the White Out is a spectacle like no other.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to even be here and get to do that because that’s like one of the top three things in college football,” said offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad.

The first unofficial White Out came 20 years ago. After Nebraska tried taking over Notre Dame Stadium with a sea of red in 2000, Penn State feared the invasion of red that Saturday in 2002.

So, we’re telling people, don’t sell your tickets, wear white to the game. It wasn’t like, hey, it’s a white out,” Jones said. “Like, you know, wear white, they wear red, you know, things like that. It was more loosely not official.”

Two years later Penn State marketing consultant Guido D’Elia wanted to liven up the crowd for a home game against Purdue, so they asked the student section to wear all white.

“They were trying to create unity in this in the stadium, something that would be fun for the fans,” Jones said.

Then in 2007 they asked all fans to join in for the White Out.

“You’re wondering the first time you do it, will everybody do it?” It’s a White Out,” Jones said. “All right. Well, you get 60% of the people. No, What was neat about it is that they tried it and people did it.”

Since then Penn State’s annual White Out has become one of the most anticipated games in all of college football.

“You can feel the press box shake. The atmosphere is one that’s cut above none. It’s different,” said Jones. “It’s fun. College sports is meant to be fun. I think it has a great impact on the football team.”

All-time Penn State is 9-8 in the White Out, but has won four of its last five including the dramatic upset against Ohio State in 2016, which showed the home field advantage was very real.

“It’s the energy that the crowd brings,” said cornerback Daequan Hardy. “It’s an environment unlike any environment in college football so I really enjoy the fans and the energy they bring.”

“You’re talking about 110,000 people and they are into every second of it,” said Jones. “I mean, my goodness, they go crazy and the coin toss.”

That electric atmosphere has been known to cause havoc for opponents. In 2019 against Michigan, the Wolverines had to call a timeout before their first play from scrimmage.

Kickoff is at 7:30 against Minnesota on Saturday, who is getting their first taste of the big game.