UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — A day after Penn State’s road game at Auburn was announced as a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS, several more game times were released for Penn State Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will officially kickoff the season at Purdue on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. on Fox. The team’s week two game against Ohio, the team’s home opener, will be played at noon. In week three, the Nittany Lion will be back on the road against Auburn starting at 3:30 p.m. While Penn State’s week four game against Central Michigan does not have a kickoff time announced, the Big Ten Network will carry that contest. Similarly, ESPN announced it would carry the team’s week five game against Northwestern.

While no network designation was given to Penn State’s game at Minnesota, the school said it will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff fueling speculation that it will be Penn State’s annual White Out. Penn State vs. Ohio State is often chosen for the annual White Out, but last week ESPN did not include the matchup in a preview of the network’s top games this year. That, coupled with Penn State’s own poll asking if fans supported a non-primetime White Out, suggests that the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes won’t meet in primetime and may have been picked up as Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff game, instead.

While this conversation is pure conjecture, the school’s kickoff announcement of Minnesota without a network designation suggests the Golden Gophers will be this year’s White Out game.