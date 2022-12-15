UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford was named one of three finalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

The award goes to a player who demonstrates “a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.”

Clifford and Allstate donated $15,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre County. The Cincinnati native also founded Limitless NIL, an agency to aid student-athletes in the NIL landscape.

The other finalists are Pitt defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre and Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth.

The winner will be announced on February 23, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Clifford’s final game for the no. 11 Nittany Lions will be the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2023 against no. 8 Utah.