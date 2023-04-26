STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against a Penn State football player, who is up for a starting spot this upcoming season, after he hit a man in the face at a fraternity.

Junior tight end Theodore Johnson, 22, was charged with two misdemeanors after he punched a man in the face when he was told to leave the fraternity event in February along the 400 block of East Prospect Avenue, State College police said in the charging documents.

“We are aware of the charges against Theo Johnson,” PSU Athletics said in an emailed statement to WTAJ News. “These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter.”

Johnson did not have a wristband on that was required for people at the event and he refused to leave after the man asked him to. Johnson was seen on surveillance video hitting the man in the face, the criminal complaint notes.

The man did go to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he was diagnosed with a concussion, police said. His sunglasses which were worth over $560 were also broken from the assault.

Johnson was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.

While playing for the Nittany Lions during the 2022 season Johnson managed to catch 20 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. With previous starter Brenton Strange leaving for the NFL Draft, it is up in the air who will start for Penn State at tight end but Johnson was expected to have a bigger role.